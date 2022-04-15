Banda Machos to headline ALCO Fair July 10

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images for Sony BMG)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Banda Machos, the Jalisco-based Technobanda group, will headline the final day of the Alameda County Fair on Sunday, July 10.

Banda Machos' breakthrough success came in the early 1990s with the release of their third studio album Sangre De Indio, which eventually reached No. 16 on the Mexican album regional charts.

All concert tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 22.

For a chance to win free tickets to this show or any other musical acts, visit the Alameda County Fair Facebook page.