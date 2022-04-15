Royal Ambulance hiring part-time EMTs

(John Moore / Getty Images)

(SAN LEANDRO, Calif.) Royal Ambulance is looking to hire a part-time Emergency Medical Technician to work in Alameda County.

Applicants must complete a three to four-week training program prior to accepting the position. After training, the position will be two days a week to start.

Additionally, applicants must be licensed as an EMT in California, have a valid driver's and ambulance license, a medical examiner's card and a valid CPR card. Standard medical immunizations, including the COVID-19 booster, are required.

For additional information about the position, click here.