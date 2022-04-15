OUSD looking for custodian at Street Academy and The Central Kitchen Education Center

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Oakland Unified School District is looking to fill an evening split custodian position for Street Academy and The Central Kitchen Education Center.

The salary position was posted on Tuesday, April 12, and — based on union restrictions — is only open to current school district employees until seven days after the posting date.

Applicants should have at least a high school degree.

For additional information about the position, salary and other qualifications, click here.