(Bob Levey / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Country musician Clay Walker will perform at the Alameda County Fair on Friday, June 24.

Walker, who initially got his start in the early 90s with his hit self-titled album, released an album in 2021 entitled "Texas To Tennessee"

All concert tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

For a chance to win free tickets to this show and others, visit the Alameda County Fair Facebook page.