(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County MED-Project offers residents free and safe options to dispose of unwanted or unneeded sharps or medicines.

The MED-Project is a federal medicine and sharps disposal program with local offshoots throughout the country designed to help get rid of expired or unneeded medicines and medical needles.

