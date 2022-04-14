Oakland schools are seeking teachers for salaried positions up to $97,980

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Oakland Unified School District is hiring a variety of certified educators for the 2022-2023 school year, including a recent posting for a teacher of careers in technical education.

The full-time position was posted on Wednesday, April 13, and will remain open until filled. This position is one of several that the district is looking to fill ahead of the next school year.

Applicants should have a Bachelor's degree, be eligible for employment in the U.S. and be able to pass a criminal background check. Additionally, applicants should have, or be willing to earn, a California teaching credential authorizing instruction in the core curriculum.

