Up to $159K: Oakland Public Works looking for Assistant to the Director

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Oakland's Public Works Department is looking for someone to fill an Assistant to the Director vacancy with the potential to make up to $159,848.40 per year.

The position comes with a variety of administrative and management duties including budget development and monitoring, personnel, payroll, contract administration, record system maintenance, and other administrative functions.

Applicants should have a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university in business administration or a similarly related field. Additionally, applicants should have five years' experience of performing complex administrative functions including two years of supervisory experience.

