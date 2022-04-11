Oakland, CA

Up to $159K: Oakland Public Works looking for Assistant to the Director

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Oakland's Public Works Department is looking for someone to fill an Assistant to the Director vacancy with the potential to make up to $159,848.40 per year.

The position comes with a variety of administrative and management duties including budget development and monitoring, personnel, payroll, contract administration, record system maintenance, and other administrative functions.

Applicants should have a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university in business administration or a similarly related field. Additionally, applicants should have five years' experience of performing complex administrative functions including two years of supervisory experience.

For more information about the position, click here.

