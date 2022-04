(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Second COVID-19 booster shots are available to all county residents ages 50 or over, those 12 and up who are immunocompromised and those who have received the J&J booster.

Unvaccinated, immunocompromised and residents who have not yet received their first booster dose will be prioritized.

To sign up for an appointment, check for vaccination site locations and find any other Alameda County-related COVID-19 information, click here.