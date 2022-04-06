O'Reilly Auto Parts Oakland looking for a delivery dispatcher

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The O'Reilly Auto Parts Hub Store in Oakland is looking to hire a delivery dispatcher.
The hub store is located at 4240 International Boulevard in Oakland.
The full-time, in-person position requires a valid California Driver's License, adept customer service skills and experience in a fast-paced, retail environment.
For more information about the specific position or to apply for the job, click here.
For additional information about employment at O'Reilly Auto Parts more generally, click here.
