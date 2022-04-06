Oakland, CA

O'Reilly Auto Parts Oakland looking for a delivery dispatcher

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwfXN_0f1Mqc7400
(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The O'Reilly Auto Parts Hub Store in Oakland is looking to hire a delivery dispatcher.

The hub store is located at 4240 International Boulevard in Oakland.

The full-time, in-person position requires a valid California Driver's License, adept customer service skills and experience in a fast-paced, retail environment.

For more information about the specific position or to apply for the job, click here.

For additional information about employment at O'Reilly Auto Parts more generally, click here.

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

