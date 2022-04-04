Meeting scheduled to determine how the county spends American Rescue Plan Act funds, how to share your input

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Interested and concerned residents can share their input on where federal funds should be spent during an Alameda County Public Health meeting early next week.

The meeting, which will be streamed over Zoom on Monday, April 11 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will determine where the county spends the remainder of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Originally introduced in mid-February of this year, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allots federal money to smaller municipalities to deal with the ongoing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, the act allotted just over $126 million to the county.