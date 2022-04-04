Up to $70k a year w/benefits: The deadline is approaching for some Caltrans jobs

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Caltrans District 4 is hiring Heavy Equipment Mechanics in Alameda County with a potential salary of up to $70,000.

Applicants are expected to be the minimum Heavy Equipment Mechanic standards outlined here.

Additionally, potential employees will be asked to perform "preventative maintenance inspections and repair activities on various pieces of heavy equipment used in the Department’s fleet" as well as other diagnostic, fabrication and maintenance work on the variety of vehicles within the Caltrans fleet.

Applications will be accepted until April 15.

For more information on the position, click here.