(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County Social Services is hosting a free job and resource fair this week.

The event, which will be held on Tuesday, April 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will feature tables from a variety of employers including FedEx, Sugar Bowl Bakery, Spectrum, the Navy and many more.

It will be held in the quad of the Hayward Adult School located at 22100 Princeton Street.