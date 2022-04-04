Candidates for contested sheriff race to face off in town hall

(Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Three candidates for the highly competitive role of the county's top cop will face off in a town hall on Wednesday, April 13.

The free, in-person town hall will be held on Wednesday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Huey P. Newton Lounge (R Building). The event is intended to serve as a kind of meet-and-greet, with county residents getting a chance to familiarize themselves with the candidates.

Incumbent Gregory Ahern faces challengers commander Yesenia Sanchez and police officer JoAnn Walker. The three are scheduled to appear at the April 13 in-person town hall from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Huey P. Newton Lounge in Oakland.

The primary is set for June 7.

To register for the free event, click here.