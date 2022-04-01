Up to $155K a year: ALCO Housing Authority looking to fill HR Manager position

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Housing Authority of Alameda County is looking to fill a Human Resources Manager position that comes with a potential salary of up to $155,000.

The job would require reporting directly to the Executive Director of the HACA and the HR Manager would be asked to continually foster a rich culture of inclusivity.

This position requires a minimum of four years of HR experience and a Bachelor's degree with a focus on business administration. A Master's degree and public sector experience are preferred.

For more information about the job posting, click here.

