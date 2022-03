(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 595 is sponsoring a blood drive in San Leandro in mid-April.

The Blood Drive will take place on Wednesday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at The Electrical Contractors Trust located at 14600 Catalina St., San Leandro.

All types of blood are accepted.

