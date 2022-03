(John Moore / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Crisis Support Services of Alameda County is looking for a bilingual applicant to fill a Community Education Trainer position.

The part-time position starts with a pay rate of $23.50 an hour. All applicants have until March 17 to apply.

Crisis Support Services of Alameda County is a nonprofit that works with county agencies to provide support to those in the midst of a crisis. Bilingual in written and spoken Spanish required