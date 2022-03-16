ALCO offers up to $10K student scholarships

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Behavioral Health Career Scholarship Program offers students up to $10,000 in awardable funds.

This scholarship is designed for students looking to start a career in the behavioral health care industry.

The application period ends on April 22 and there are six informative sessions ahead of the deadline.

Each 30-minute session will help potential students understand what they need to complete to finalize their applications. The next information session is on Thursday, March 17 at noon.

For more information about the scholarship program and the information sessions, click here.