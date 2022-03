(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Information Technology Department is offering a summer internship opportunity for Alameda County students.

The eight-week internship opportunity will start on June 13. The internship is the perfect springboard for anyone looking to get into the technology field or hone additional skills.

The deadline to apply for the internship opportunity is April 1.

To review previous interns, click here.