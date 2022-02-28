Milpitas, CA

Major real estate company buys Milpitas tech campus for more than $60 million

(MILPITAS, Calif.) Duke Realty, a commercial real estate giant well-known for buying properties slated for redevelopment, recently purchased the Oak Creek Business Park in Milpitas for $60.5 million.

According to documents filed with the Santa Clara County Recorder's Office, the three-building tech park was purchased by an affiliate of Indianapolis-based Duke Realty.

The company reportedly specializes in the development of e-commerce, industrial, logistics, research buildings and tech campus properties. Earlier this year, Duke Realty purchased a former glass factory in Oakland's Fruitvale district. The company paid more than $34 million for the roughly 24-acre site, according to the Mercury News.

In total, the Milpitas business park sits at 215,200 square feet of prime, South Bay real estate, according to the brochure put together by Cushman-Wakefield brokers Gregory Davies, Erik Hallgrimson, Kelly Yoder and Steve Horton.

The three buildings are located along Sycamore Drive near Interstate 880.

According to court documents, the seller was an undisclosed Walnut Creek-based commercial real estate group.

Additionally, Duke Realty has also purchased a site on Junction Avenue in north San Jose where it has proposed a sweeping redevelopment of more than 305,000 square feet on the 13.7-acre site.

In October 2021, Duke Realty and Peery Arrillaga struck a deal for a roughly 15-acre parcel near Highway 101 and Blossom Hill Road in south San Jose. Duke Realty reportedly paid more than $40 million for the two parcel plot, according to a deed filed with the Santa Clara County Recorder's Office.

While it's still unclear exactly what Duke Realty plans for the aforementioned parcels, the continued consolidation of high-value commercial real estate in the Bay Area will leave the Indiana-based company poised to make a hefty profit when they eventually sell.

“Duke Realty continues to invest heavily in coastal markets, specifically on the West Coast, where there is a need for state-of-the-art industrial space and opportunities for infill redevelopment,” said Drew Hess, marketing leader for Duke Realty’s Northern California and Seattle-area operations.

# commercial real estate# tech# milpitas

