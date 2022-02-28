School mask mandate infuriates some parents, critical for some officials

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDzBp_0eRTUXVe00
(Stefano Guidi / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) While state leaders are poised to announce the lifting of school mask mandates sometime early this week, the existing rule, which is still in place despite the state lifting the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people, is angering some parents.

Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly noted that masks are the most effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and reduce transmission.

Some parents and physicians, however, are pushing back on this claim.

"No one is saying that masks are going to be banned in schools," Megan Bacigalupi, whose sons are in Oakland Unified School District, told the East Bay Times. "If staff or students or parents want their child to wear a well-fitting mask, they can continue to do so. But for those whose health risks are different, they should be able to send their kids to school without a mask."

Many of the parents who feel similarly to Bacigalupi have rallied online behind a movement called the "urgency of normal" that seeks to make masks optional after mid-February.

“The effectiveness of adult masking in reducing transmission of COVID-19 is modest at best, and in children, it’s not there at all,” Noble said. “We should not expect to see increases in school transmissions from removing the mask mandate.”

In a counter to the online campaign put forward by parents, some physicians and parents started the "urgency of equity" online campaign, which argues that the threat of COVID-19 to students is still high and as such, mask mandates should be maintained until vaccination rates are higher and case rates are lower.

"Calls for an urgent 'normal' skim glibly past health equity considerations and potential harms to those most vulnerable to COVID," Dr. Esther Choo said on Twitter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mask mandate# elementary school# masks

Comments / 4

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
3482 followers

More from Built in the Bay

Alameda County, CA

City council member Rebecca Kaplan kicks off county supervisor campaign

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan announced this week that she's running for Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Med-Project provides free disposal options for medicine

(Jenny Evans / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County MED-Project offers free and safe medicine disposal options for Alameda County residents. The Alameda County MED-Project provides residents with an opportunity to safely dispose of both their unwanted medicines and any potential sharps (including insulin or injection needles).

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

County residents have until Friday to comment on county's homelessness plan

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The proposed plan for how to help end homelessness in the county is now open for public comment. A draft of the plan outlines its overall objectives as a "community-wide plan for Alameda County ... to dramatically reduce homelessness by 2026 and reverse racial disparities in homelessness through fully centering equity."

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

ALCO requesting additional federal funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Program

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County is requesting additional funds from the federal government to help with the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

S.F. school board approves layoff plan, teacher bonuses following recall

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) The San Francisco school board, embroiled in the wake of some mild recall controversy, approved wide-ranging layoffs, bonuses and layoffs to teachers and substitutes for next year.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO students no longer required to wear masks in classrooms as of mid-March

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Students attending K-12 schools in Alameda County will not have to wear masks in the classroom as of March 11. According to the press release, the county will no longer require masks for all K-12 students as of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Alameda biotech building bought for $150 million

(Arne Dedert - Pool / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA, Calif.) A large office building in Alameda currently leased by a rapidly expanding biotech company was recently purchased by a veteran commercial real estate investment firm.

Read full story
Milpitas, CA

Major real estate company buys Milpitas tech campus for more than $60 million

(Arnoldo Robert / Getty Images) (MILPITAS, Calif.) Duke Realty, a commercial real estate giant well-known for buying properties slated for redevelopment, recently purchased the Oak Creek Business Park in Milpitas for $60.5 million.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Gas prices soar amid Eastern European tensions

(Megan Varner / Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) Gas prices skyrocketed on Thursday amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine and according to some experts, the prices could get worse.

Read full story
Gilroy, CA

Yoga studio owner gets 45 days in jail for Capitol riot involvement

(Brent Stirton / Getty Images) (GILROY, Calif.) A federal judge sentenced a Gilroy woman to 45 days in jail for her role in the Jan. 6 riot of the U.S. Capitol, according to court records.

Read full story
8 comments
Oakland, CA

SUV slams into Oakland dispensary amidst robbery

(Hector Vivas / Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) Surveillance footage captured video of a Lexus SUV slamming into a dispensary and thieves walking inside the storefront early Wednesday morning.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Impromptu fireworks show on the Bay Bridge brings excitement, condemnation

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) A group of drivers stopped traffic Tuesday night on the Bay Bridge for a show. No, not a sideshow. The drivers set off a number of fireworks at the mid-point of the Bay Bridge, treating city residents and other drivers to an unexpected but enjoyable show.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Pandemic home value spike: Bel Marin Keys sees massive home value rise

(Andrew Francolini / ROLEX via Cruising Yacht Club of Australia / Getty Images). (MARIN COUNTY, Calif.) The pandemic has changed the Bay Area's real estate market. Younger professionals who have put office work in the past are looking for more space and more time outdoors. Couples with younger children are looking for a more suburban pace and more room to spread out.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

CoCo businesses drop vax check while some restaurants keep mask requirements

(Annice Lyn / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Several restaurants throughout Contra Costa County will maintain mask mandates despite a statewide lift of indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people.

Read full story
4 comments
Hayward, CA

Micro-apartments for unhoused Hayward residents breaks ground

(Christopher Furlong / Getty Images) (HAYWARD, Calif.) The city of Hayward, in conjunction with Abode Services, broke ground on micro-apartments designated to help unhoused residents.

Read full story
7 comments
Oakland, CA

Python loose in Chabot Regional Park

(Matt Cardy / Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) A full-sized python that was reportedly dumped in Chabot Regional Park on Sunday is still lost within the park, according to authorities.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Mahershala Ali buys North Hills Oakland bungalow for $1.2 million

(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Deadline) (OAKLAND, Calif.) Oscar-winning lead actor Mahershala Ali recently purchased a majestic bungalow in Oakland's North Hills neighborhood.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

COVID cases leveling off in the Bay Area ahead of the lifting of indoor mask mandates

(Mario Tama / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) The rate of new daily COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area has leveled off, after weeks of a steady decline, just before the slated lifting of indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Eight of nine Bay Area counties will lift indoor mask mandate on Wednesday

(Alex Wong / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Eight of the Bay Area's nine major counties will lift indoor mask mandates on Wednesday, following the state's lead which will also lift its mandate for vaccinated people the same day.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy