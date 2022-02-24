SUV slams into Oakland dispensary amidst robbery

(Hector Vivas / Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Surveillance footage captured video of a Lexus SUV slamming into a dispensary and thieves walking inside the storefront early Wednesday morning.

The video, published by KTVU2, shows the SUV reversing into a roll-down door and once the door came off the hinges, a group of four people, dressed in what appeared to be matching outfits with ski masks, entered Ivy Hill.

The Lexus then disappeared from view in the footage. A second car, what appeared to be a white Ford sedan, was in the vicinity but it's unclear if that vehicle had anything to do with the robbery.

"They pulled up, three cars about 7 to 8 guys," said General Manager Hilary O'Brien. "They knew what they were doing. They’ve been trying to hit us for months and we keep thwarting them with our security."

O'Brien noted that the thieves had reportedly executed a plan rather than an impromptu robbery.

"They knew exactly what they were doing today. They came with a plan, and they executed it. And they breached the building and they had about 6 or 7 minutes inside. And they took about $21,000 worth of product."

While Oakland police are investigating, this is the second tactical, planned dispensary theft in Oakland over the past six months.

Additionally, late last year, the San Francisco Police announced they were investigating two police officers who reportedly stood by while a highly orchestrated dispensary robbery took place in San Francisco. At this point though, it's unclear if the robberies are connected.