COVID cases leveling off in the Bay Area ahead of the lifting of indoor mask mandates

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

(SAN FRANCISCO) The rate of new daily COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area has leveled off, after weeks of a steady decline, just before the slated lifting of indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people.

Currently, the Bay Area is averaging 86 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, compared with 60 cases a day on Monday of last week. The increase marks the first time since early January that the new case rate has trended upward.

San Francisco, San Mateo, Napa and Solano are among the counties that have case rates trending upwards. These four counties are also among the eight Bay Area counties that plan to lift their indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Statewide, the data reflects an existing trend downward. This week, the statewide new case rate sits around 65, slightly down from the 71 of last week.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a data reporting issue may be causing some inconsistencies in the case rate numbers, but deaths and hospitalizations, which were unaffected by the issue, are also leveling off.

There are 22 COVID-19 deaths a day in the Bay Area as of this week, reflecting a similar number as last week. The state's health department predicts an additional 4,500 COVID-19 deaths by March 16. Despite this harrowing number, the health department also predicts a decline in both hospitalizations and ICU admissions, respectively.

“Deaths are climbing now but we anticipate that in the coming weeks, deaths will decline as well,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said during a briefing Monday. He added, “I don’t want to take them lightly. There is tragedy here. There are over 80,000 Californians who have lost their lives to COVID.”