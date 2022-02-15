San Francisco, CA

COVID cases leveling off in the Bay Area ahead of the lifting of indoor mask mandates

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48toIE_0eFVUVkM00
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

(SAN FRANCISCO) The rate of new daily COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area has leveled off, after weeks of a steady decline, just before the slated lifting of indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people.

Currently, the Bay Area is averaging 86 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, compared with 60 cases a day on Monday of last week. The increase marks the first time since early January that the new case rate has trended upward.

San Francisco, San Mateo, Napa and Solano are among the counties that have case rates trending upwards. These four counties are also among the eight Bay Area counties that plan to lift their indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Statewide, the data reflects an existing trend downward. This week, the statewide new case rate sits around 65, slightly down from the 71 of last week.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a data reporting issue may be causing some inconsistencies in the case rate numbers, but deaths and hospitalizations, which were unaffected by the issue, are also leveling off.

There are 22 COVID-19 deaths a day in the Bay Area as of this week, reflecting a similar number as last week. The state's health department predicts an additional 4,500 COVID-19 deaths by March 16. Despite this harrowing number, the health department also predicts a decline in both hospitalizations and ICU admissions, respectively.

“Deaths are climbing now but we anticipate that in the coming weeks, deaths will decline as well,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said during a briefing Monday. He added, “I don’t want to take them lightly. There is tragedy here. There are over 80,000 Californians who have lost their lives to COVID.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mask mandates# COVID19 cases# hospitalizations# ICU

Comments / 2

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
3401 followers

More from Built in the Bay

Oakland, CA

Python loose in Chabot Regional Park

(Matt Cardy / Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) A full-sized python that was reportedly dumped in Chabot Regional Park on Sunday is still lost within the park, according to authorities.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Mahershala Ali buys North Hills Oakland bungalow for $1.2 million

(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Deadline) (OAKLAND, Calif.) Oscar-winning lead actor Mahershala Ali recently purchased a majestic bungalow in Oakland's North Hills neighborhood.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Eight of nine Bay Area counties will lift indoor mask mandate on Wednesday

(Alex Wong / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Eight of the Bay Area's nine major counties will lift indoor mask mandates on Wednesday, following the state's lead which will also lift its mandate for vaccinated people the same day.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Levi's executive resigns in wake of anti-school closure campaign

(Tim Boyle / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) A Levi's executive reportedly resigned Monday in light of what she called repeated condemnation from colleagues and corporate leaders for repeatedly pushing back against school closures related to pandemic health orders.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

More expensive, more exclusive: Bay Area real estate is more inaccessible after 2020

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images) Bay Area real estate has long been among the most expensive residential or commercial land in the country, but there was a brief period in 2020 when rental prices sunk, largely pandemic-related but the prices were low all the same.

Read full story
2 comments
Livermore, CA

Court rejects legal challenge to affordable development in Livermore

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images) (LIVERMORE, Calif.) An Alameda County judge struck down a legal challenge to an affordable housing development in the suburban city's downtown area, but an appeal could potentially delay the construction even more.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Santa Rita inmates may appeal federal lawsuit over mental health at facility

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Inmates at the Santa Rita Jail may appeal a settlement and consent decree approved Monday addressing the mental health conditions of incarcerated people in the jail.

Read full story
2 comments
Alameda, CA

Alameda Council signs off on Encinal Terminals project

(Kiyoshi Ota - Pool / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA, Calif.) The Alameda Council approved a 589-unit, mixed-use, waterfront community development early this week. The site, known as the Encinal Terminals, is spearheaded by Northern California luxury home developer Tim Lewis Communities.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, CA

Richmond figure skater Alysa Liu competing in 2022 Winter Olympics

(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images) (RICHMOND, Calif.) Alysa Liu, a two-time U.S. figure skating champion from Richmond, is competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 16-year-old was born in Clovis but grew up skating at the St. Moritz Ice Skating Club, or the Oakland Ice Center as it's now called. While she currently trains in Colorado Springs she still represents her home club.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

New bill could further strain craft cannabis cultivators

(Joanna Demarco / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) A new bill in the California Legislature would repeal a portion of the landmark 2016 legislation that legalized adult use and cultivation of marijuana and make unlicensed cannabis cultivation a felony.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

The 1 in 1200: the Bay Area's real estate market is more competitive than ever, especially for affordable housing

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Housing in the Bay Area is sparse. While this development isn't new, a recent study by the National Association of Realtors adds a disheartening context to a story that all Bay Area residents are familiar with: The less money you make, the fewer options you have.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Amuse partnering with SF's Cookies for delivery platform

(Alex Wong / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Cookies SF, the international cannabis brand started by San Francisco-native Berner, is partnering with Amuse, a prominent cannabis delivery company.

Read full story
6 comments
Woodside, CA

Wealthy South Bay suburb under fire for using 'mountain lion habitat' claim to avoid new housing development

(Cameron Spencer / Getty Images) (WOODSIDE, Calif.) The wealthy Palo Alto suburb of Woodside is claiming conservation as a means of avoiding a new residential development. "Town elders," according to the East Bay Times, are claiming that they are exempt from approving any new homes or apartments under Senate Bill 9 because the entire town is a big cat habitat.

Read full story
7 comments
Rodeo, CA

CoCo approve $4.45 million loan for senior housing units in Rodeo

(Amir Levy / Getty Images) (WALNUT CREEK, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a high-density senior residential housing unit in Rodeo during Tuesday's meeting.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Final outreach for BART redistricting

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The final public outreach session for BART redistricting is Tuesday night, Feb. 2 and will determine the district boundaries for the next decade.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Unlikely partnership: nation's biggest teacher retirement system, real estate developer propose development downtown

(Josh Edelson / Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) The California State Teacher's Retirement System (CalTRS) is partnering with Boston-based real estate giant Beacon Capital Partners for the proposal of a new office tower near Lake Merritt.

Read full story
1 comments
Antioch, CA

CoCo represented at the Pro Bowl

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Contra Costa County, specifically East County, is well-represented in this year's Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who will sit out the Pro Bowl to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, was replaced by Najee Harris.

Read full story
1 comments
Antioch, CA

Antioch poised to support cannabis festival

(Joanna Demarco / Getty Images) (ANTIOCH, Calif.) The East Bay may soon have a new cannabis hub. While Oakland and San Francisco will always maintain their statuses as the Bay Area's dispensary home, Antioch is angling at their own piece of the cannabis business pie.

Read full story
8 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County real estate is booming, Orinda home sells for more than $3.5 million

(Mario Tama / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The seller's market continues in Contra Costa County as more homes were put on the market Monday morning. The vast majority of the nearly 1700 homes on the market in the county fell between the wide range of $500,000 to $1.5 million.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy