Contra Costa County DA hosts human trafficking zoom conversation

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is inviting all residents to attend a critical conversation on human trafficking.

The webinar will be on Thursday, Jan. 20 starting at 6 p.m. The seminar will feature conversations with survivors and service providers as well as discussions with concerned community members about trafficking within Contra Costa County.

In early June of last year, two operations by multiple law enforcement agencies working with the Contra Costa County Human Trafficking Task Force eventually resulted in the arrest of two suspected human traffickers in Richmond and Pittsburg. The early June operations resulted in the arrest of four suspected traffickers in both Richmond and Pittsburg.

The operation was made possible, in part, by a partnership between the Pittsburg Police, the Brentwood Police Department, the Concord Police Department, the Richmond Police Department, the Contra Costa County Probation Department, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office

In 2018, Contra Costa County was awarded a federal grant to establish the Human Trafficking Task Force. The DA runs the office in conjunction with the Contra Costa Alliance to End Abuse, a nonprofit aimed at ending sexual violence.

If you or someone you know has information regarding any acts or suspicions of human trafficking, please call the Contra Costa County Human Trafficking tip line maintained by the District Attorney’s Office: 925-957-8658.

In mid-January, Contra Costa County officials participated in the Wear Blue Initiative to raise awareness for human trafficking. Several officials in DA Diana Becton's office participated in the Wear Blue event including Becton herself.

To register for the event, click here.