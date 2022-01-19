Pleasanton, CA

East Bay Real Estate Market

Built in the Bay

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) As more people move away from the cities due to remote work and general COVID-19 concerns, residential real estate sales have skyrocketed. It is a seller's market and as such, any diligent seller should have a sense of not just what their house is worth but the worth of other houses in the neighborhood.

Of the more than 40 houses listed on the market in the past three days, the majority of the most expensive homes fell in Pleasanton. As middle managers and executives look for safe areas, close enough to metropolitan areas to commute into the office, neighborhoods like Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore will likely continue experiencing an influx of new residents.

These suburban communities are also experiencing a seller's boom as more people who traditionally would have stayed closer to city centers are moving to slower communities in light of remote work.

According to Realtor, the most expensive home listed for sale in the county over the past three weeks is a 5,390 square-feet, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home on Old Foothill Road in Pleasanton which is listed for just over $4 million. Similarly, a house on the same street with roughly 1,200 square feet less and one fewer bedroom is listed at $3.8 million.

Comparatively, the cheapest asking price for any home listed in the past three days was $279,000. The 1,536 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Salamanca Avenue in Hayward.

Only one of the more than 40 homes listed for sale dropped its asking price. A 1,997 square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Sandburg Drive in Union City was originally listed for $1.3 million before dropping the asking price to $1.29 million.

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area.

