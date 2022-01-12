BWOPA candidate forum

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA) is hosting a forum for Alameda County district attorney candidates to discuss their view of criminal justice ahead of a landmark election.

The four candidates attending the event are Pamela Price, Seth Steward, Terry Wiley and Jimmie Wilson. The forum will be held online on Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pamela Price initially started her legal career in the Bay Area as a public defender in San Francisco's Bayview Hunter's Point Community Defender's office before working for several small firms around the Bay Area. In 1991, she started her own firm and over time built up recognition as one of the most prominent Civil Rights attornies in the area. She consistently focused on labor and sexual assault cases.

Seth Steward, currently Chief of Staff for the Oakland Office of City Council, was the Director of San Francisco’s Small Business Commission and served as Fiscal and Policy Analyst for the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Finance and Legislative Affairs prior to becoming an attorney. He worked as an Assistant District Attorney in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office for more than 10 years.

Terry Wiley began his legal career in 1990 with Alameda County's District Attorney's Office where he began advocating for criminal and juvenile justice reform. He served as head of the Felony Trial Team and the Juvenile Division before moving to head the Recruiting and Attorney Development Division. In his current role as Director of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, he has helped combat implicit biases in prosecutors to create a more equitable justice system.

Jimmie Wilson began his legal career in the early 2000s with the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, working on pretrial plea negotiations before serving as a liaison between the county's office and the Hellman Foundation's Oakland Ceasefire.

To RSVP for this free event, click here.