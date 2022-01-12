CoCo Office of Education hiring District Director, up to $120k annually

(Stefano Guidi / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Office of Education is looking to fill 20 positions, several that come with an annual salary and some with an hourly wage, to start 2022.

According to Ed Join, the county's Office of Education is looking to fill 20 of 28 vacant positions within the county. Of those 20 positions, three of them come with an annual salary rather than an hourly or monthly wage: Director I, Educational Services Manager and Human Resources Manager.

The District and School Support Director I comes with the highest salary between $124,253 to $151,030, depending on qualifications. The position is open until Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. and comes with additional stipends for Masters ($1,986.79) and Doctorate degrees ($2,286.79). This position also includes a comprehensive benefits package.

The Human Resource Manager position comes with a salary between $107,401 to $130,546 annually depending on qualifications and experience. The position will remain open until Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. and comes with additional stipends for Masters ($1,986.79) and Doctorate degrees ($2,286.79). This position also includes a comprehensive benefits package.

Finally, the Educational Services Manager comes with a salary between $99,851 to $121,368 annually based on qualifications and experience. The position will remain open until Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. and comes with additional stipends for Masters ($1,986.79) and Doctorate degrees ($2,286.79). This position also includes a comprehensive benefits package.

The remaining positions come with an hourly or monthly pay rate. All the hourly wage positions are at least $20 an hour.

For more information about educational jobs, county jobs and their salaries, click here.