Shawn Kumagi announces campaign for Alameda County's 20th Assembly district

(David Paul Morris / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Former Dublin City Councilmember and Vice Mayor of Dublin Shawn Kumagai announced his campaign for Alameda County's 20th Assembly district.

Kumagai was elected to the Dublin City Council in 2018 and became the first LGBTQ+ council member in the city's history. Prior to being elected, he was a fellow at Organizing for Action, a nonprofit focused on voter rights, and a California Democratic Party delegate.

He has focused heavily on transit and housing issues during his three years on the Dublin City Council. Late last year, Kumagai and the city council unanimously approved a 573-unit housing proposal that is planned to be built on an undeveloped stretch of eastern Dublin. His personal experience in the Bay Area drove him to focus heavily on accessible care for seniors and affordable housing for all.

Kumagai is the son of a first-generation Japanese immigrant and the only AAPI and LGBTQ+ candidate in the race. He spent 20 years in the Navy, working his way up to Master Chief Petty Officer and is currently in the Navy Reserves. As a Naval linguist, he received a degree in Mandarin Chinese and a Master's in Instructional Science and Technology from California State University, Monterey Bay.

In April 2019, he was brought on as District Director for Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

Kumagai previously worked as a Managing Member at Lingua Brava for six years starting in April of 2012 and as an Instructional Design Consultant with Mosaic from Feb. 2018 to Feb. 2019.

To donate to Kumagai's 2022 State Assembly race campaign, click here.