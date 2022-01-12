Supervisor Mitchoff sworn in as Chair of CoCo BOS

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Supervisor Karen Mitchoff was sworn in as Chair of the Contra Costa County Board of supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisor Federal Glover will serve as Vice-Chair for 2022 legislative sessions.

District 4 Supervisor Mitchoff began her political career in Contra Costa County in 1981 as the Executive Secretary for former Sherriff-Coroner Richard Rainey. Later, she served as the Chief of Staff to former Supervisors Sunne Wright McPeak and Mark DeSaulnier (1987-1998) before serving as the fiscal and administrative analyst for the county's Employment and Human Services Department (1998-2010).

Mitchoff was elected to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors in 2011. She will assume the leadership role from outgoing Chair, District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis.

Contra Costa County's fourth district stretches from the Lafayette, Walnut Creek border, along the 680 corridor until Concord and east out to Clayton.

"As Chair, I intend to work with my colleagues to support public health measures that protect lives and keep our workers and residents healthy and safe, support and push for the delivery of quality programs and services to meet the needs of individuals, families, businesses and communities, and move the County toward greater economic recovery and normalcy in what has been unprecedented times," Mitchoff said in a press release Tuesday.

District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover has served on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors since 2000. The county's fifth district is a narrow stretch of waterfront and Interstate-80 encompassing Hercules, Martinez, Bay Point, Pittsburg and several other smaller or unincorporated areas.

