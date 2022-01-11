CoCo partnering with CA Employers Association

(David Paul Morris / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County has partnered with the California Employers Association to offer a free Human Resources hotline for Contra Costa County businesses.

The hotline is designed to help employers with labor law, especially in the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number is 1-888-599-7645.

Kim Gusman, President of the California Employer's Association, addressed how the pandemic drastically changed the nature of work across the world and how, on the state and even federal level, many employers are struggling to find workers to fill scores of vacant positions.

The local and state-level partnership will help put on several free webinars designed to help employers address staffing shortages, both due to COVID-19 and more lingering causes like stagnant wages.

The webinars and the hotline will also address the changing California laws around sexual harassment.

Anything from specific employment questions like the difference between laying off an employee and furloughing an employee to overarching topics like background checks and COVID-19 protocols can be answered by the free hotline.

What if an employee tests positive after working? Or is exposed to COVID-19 at work? The employment hotline can answer these critical questions.

This hotline is designed to help employers will all kinds of different employment issues including COVID-19 and since it's free, it is in the best interest of employers to take advantage. Whether it's a staffing shortage, a positive COVID-19 test or any other various employment issue, call the free hotline.