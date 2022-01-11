Stop Waste offering $700K grants for sustainable habits

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) StopWaste, an environmental nonprofit, is offering Alameda County residents up to $700,000 in funding for sustainable habits like food waste prevention and reusable food ware.

If you know or operate a business that has innovative recycling ideas to prevent waste, StopWaste will give out up to $700,000 in grants for reuse and repair, food waste prevention, reusable food ware and much more.

The deadline to apply for the StopWaste grants is Feb. 25.

According to the funding priorities, businesses that focus on waste prevention and waste reduction will be under the first evaluation. The grant will also prioritize reuse, and recovery of food, goods and materials as well as development, marketing, and use of recovered products when deciding what businesses to distribute the grants to.

Proposed projects must be located in Alameda Count or serve county residents.

The simple, four-step application process is straightforward. First, download and read the Grant Program Information Packet. Second, attend the critical informational webinar on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. Third, select a single grant area (listed on the StopWaste grant link above) before downloading and filling out the application. Finally, fill out and file the submission form before uploading your application packet by Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

The grant recipients will be announced on on April 11.

Applicants are encouraged to discuss methods and potential strategies with StopWaste employees during office hours, held every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Jan. 14 until Feb. 18. To book an appointment for StopWaste office hours, click here.