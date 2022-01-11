DeSaulnier running for re-election

(Patrick Semansky-Pool / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Mark DeSaulnier is running for re-election in the 11th Congressional District.

DeSaulnier was sworn in to Congress in 2015 and since has sponsored landmark legislation protecting undocumented migrants and workers throughout the county.

He is one of a limited number of representatives to serve on four committees including the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the Committee on Education and Labor, where he serves as Chairman of Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions (HELP).

Additionally, DeSauliner served on Committee on Oversight and Reform, and the exclusive House Committee on Rules. He is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus as well.

DeSaulnier is a longtime public servant. Initially getting onto the Concord City Council before being elected Mayor of Concord and then eventually served three terms as a Contra Costa County Supervisor. While on the Board of Supervisors, DeSauliner served on the California Air Resources Board, the Association of Bay Area Governments, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

He was elected to the state assembly in 2006 and was honored as the first freshman to chair Assembly Transportation Committee. DeSauliner was elected to the California State Senate in 2008 and again in 2012 where he chaired the California State Senate Transportation and Housing Committee.

On a local level, DeSaulnier has made transportation his focus as well, leading the development of the Caldecott Tunnel's fourth bore, the lane expansion of Highway 4 and the extension of BART into east Contra Costa County.

