Oakland, CA

ALCO Public Health Department hosts free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QP22R_0dfetAJQ00
(Amir Levy / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Allen Temple Baptist Church is partnering with the Alameda County Public Health Department to host a free vaccination clinic for all county residents this weekend.

The site, which is open to walk-ins and offers appointments, is hosting a free vaccination clinic on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You do not need a doctor's note or health insurance to get tested at this site.

The Allen Temple Baptist Church is located at 8501 International Blvd in Oakland. This shit administers booster shots, as well as both doses of Pfizer (children's doses for ages 5-11 and two doses for anyone ages 12 and up) or Moderna (two doses for anyone ages 16 and up) vaccination and the single-dose J & J, shot (one dose for anyone ages 18 and up). Bring your photo ID for testing.

This testing site uses PCR tests that will detect an active virus. Tests are self-administered to avoid increased contagion.

The testing is free regardless of your insurance plan. If you do not have insurance you will not have to pay out of pocket for the test. If you provide the testing site with insurance, the insurance company will be billed for the test. If you received a bill for a test, you do not need to pay it. If you need to register a complaint after receiving a bill from your insurance company, click here.

Most test results are available in 48 to 72 hours. To learn more about testing recommendations from the county, click here.

For more information about the testing site and to make an appointment for testing, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vaccination# testing# Allen Temple

Comments / 3

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
3144 followers

More from Built in the Bay

San Francisco, CA

BWOPA candidate forum

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA) is hosting a forum for Alameda County district attorney candidates to discuss their view of criminal justice ahead of a landmark election.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

CoCo Office of Education hiring District Director, up to $120k annually

(Stefano Guidi / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Office of Education is looking to fill 20 positions, several that come with an annual salary and some with an hourly wage, to start 2022.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Shawn Kumagi announces campaign for Alameda County's 20th Assembly district

(David Paul Morris / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Former Dublin City Councilmember and Vice Mayor of Dublin Shawn Kumagai announced his campaign for Alameda County's 20th Assembly district.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Supervisor Mitchoff sworn in as Chair of CoCo BOS

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Supervisor Karen Mitchoff was sworn in as Chair of the Contra Costa County Board of supervisors on Tuesday. Supervisor Federal Glover will serve as Vice-Chair for 2022 legislative sessions.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

CoCo partnering with CA Employers Association

(David Paul Morris / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County has partnered with the California Employers Association to offer a free Human Resources hotline for Contra Costa County businesses.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Stop Waste offering $700K grants for sustainable habits

(Mario Tama / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) StopWaste, an environmental nonprofit, is offering Alameda County residents up to $700,000 in funding for sustainable habits like food waste prevention and reusable food ware.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

DeSaulnier running for re-election

(Patrick Semansky-Pool / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Mark DeSaulnier is running for re-election in the 11th Congressional District. DeSaulnier was sworn in to Congress in 2015 and since has sponsored landmark legislation protecting undocumented migrants and workers throughout the county.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Celebrate your romantic day with the help of CoCo Registrar

(Nicolas Axelrod / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Are you looking to save some money on a ceremony? Or just want something smaller before your official wedding celebration? Contra Costa County officials are offering some help to folks planning their special day.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County home sales

(Brook Mitchell / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The new year brings with it new financial opportunities whether you're a renter, leasing a condo or a homeowner. It might be time to upgrade the apartment, remodel the home or look for a new real estate investment.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Nuru pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Mohammed Nuru, the former Director of San Francisco's Public Works Department who was arrested last year amid a widespread federal corruption case, pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge Thursday.

Read full story
3 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

All West Contra Costa County schools closed amid COVID-19 outbreak

(Stefano Guidi / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Officials with the West Contra Costa County Unified School District announced Wednesday that all schools would be closed Friday and Monday while the district attempts to cope with a staffing shortage, exacerbated by the spread of the omicron variant.

Read full story
9 comments
Alameda County, CA

Immigrants rising offering undocumented individuals $500

(Matt Cardy / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Immigrants Rising, a nonprofit designed to help undocumented individuals, is giving out $500 to any undocumented Alameda County resident under 21 currently attending high school in the county.

Read full story
2 comments
Alameda County, CA

ALCO sheriff's office recruit dies after being shot on freeway, crashing

(Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) An Alameda County Sheriff's Office recruit died after being shot on the freeway Tuesday afternoon and crashing into a guardrail.

Read full story
5 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

CoCo Office of Education looking to fill several salary positions

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Office of Education has more than two dozen open positions within various county offices.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Californians for the Arts partner with ALCO, CoCo arts commissions for lecture series

(Nicky J Sims / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Californians for the Arts, a statewide arts advocacy organization, is partnering with both the Alameda County Arts Commission and the Arts and Culture Commission of Contra Costa County to host a free 90-minute event next week.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Assemblymember Bonta honors late Supervisor Chan

(David Paul Morris / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Assemblymember Mia Bonta represented AD18 in a legislative session honoring late Alameda County District 3 Supervisor Wilma Chan, who was killed in a hit-and-run in late 2021.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Coro NorCal recruiting candidates for its Workforce Leadership Network program

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Coro NorCal, the Northern California arm of nonprofit Coro, is recruiting candidates for its Workforce Leadership Network program. The program is designed to help Alameda County Workforce Development Board employees but is open to other Bay Area candidates.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County looking to fill HR analyst vacancy with more than $110k salary

(Jesco Denzel / Bundesregierung via Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Health Services Department is looking for analysts to fill a vacancy in its Human Resources department.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Home prices in Contra Costa County

(Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Whether you're looking, putting something on the market or just interested in real estate, it's helpful to know what's been selling in your area and, maybe more importantly, for how much.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy