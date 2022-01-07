ALCO Public Health Department hosts free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

(Amir Levy / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Allen Temple Baptist Church is partnering with the Alameda County Public Health Department to host a free vaccination clinic for all county residents this weekend.

The site, which is open to walk-ins and offers appointments, is hosting a free vaccination clinic on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You do not need a doctor's note or health insurance to get tested at this site.

The Allen Temple Baptist Church is located at 8501 International Blvd in Oakland. This shit administers booster shots, as well as both doses of Pfizer (children's doses for ages 5-11 and two doses for anyone ages 12 and up) or Moderna (two doses for anyone ages 16 and up) vaccination and the single-dose J & J, shot (one dose for anyone ages 18 and up). Bring your photo ID for testing.

This testing site uses PCR tests that will detect an active virus. Tests are self-administered to avoid increased contagion.

The testing is free regardless of your insurance plan. If you do not have insurance you will not have to pay out of pocket for the test. If you provide the testing site with insurance, the insurance company will be billed for the test. If you received a bill for a test, you do not need to pay it. If you need to register a complaint after receiving a bill from your insurance company, click here.

Most test results are available in 48 to 72 hours. To learn more about testing recommendations from the county, click here.

For more information about the testing site and to make an appointment for testing, click here.