Immigrants rising offering undocumented individuals $500

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Immigrants Rising, a nonprofit designed to help undocumented individuals, is giving out $500 to any undocumented Alameda County resident under 21 currently attending high school in the county.

The simple, four-step process is designed to help any undocumented county resident with financial security amidst a worsening pandemic.

The first step is to fill out the Emergency Grant Application, which can be found at this link. The next step is to sign up for a consultation with Immigrants Rising. The nonprofit will seek to pair you with one of their education, occupational or financial professionals who will help guide anyone unsure about the application process.

The third step will happen during the Immigrants Rising consultation when the individual will be asked to complete a legal intake form to help determine what services they need most.

The fourth and final step is simple, once your intake submission form is processed, you will get a $500 Visa card.

There are seven eligibility requirements that any potential applicant must meet. The first and critically important of which is they must be an undocumented individual. Secondly, they cannot have submitted an immigration application already. Third, they cannot be working with an immigration attorney.

Fourth, the individual must live in or attend high school in Alameda County. Fifth, they must be under the age of 21. Sixth, they must sign up to join one of the nonprofit's Immigration Legal Intake Consultations. Finally, they must successfully submit the Immigration Legal Intake form for consideration.

