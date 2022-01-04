Coro NorCal recruiting candidates for its Workforce Leadership Network program

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Coro NorCal, the Northern California arm of nonprofit Coro, is recruiting candidates for its Workforce Leadership Network program. The program is designed to help Alameda County Workforce Development Board employees but is open to other Bay Area candidates.

The application deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to a post about the program, the Workforce Leadership Network brings together 24 direct service, system and thought leaders for a part-time, four-month leadership program.

Ideally, participants will have roughly five years of experience in a related field and be interested in building individual relationships with industry leaders across the county and state. Additionally, this network of professional peers will help to equitably increase the representation of employment in specific fields.

While Coro leadership trainees will guide participants through workshops and training exercises, guests from the Workforce Development field will also provide train and guide discussions on planned topics.

Participants will be asked to apply the skills they've learned in between sessions with multiple three-hour small group learning sessions on a topic of their choosing which includes interviews with guests.

The 15 session program starts on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In response to COVID-19 all the sessions and individual meetings will be held virtually.

An ideal candidate for this position should work or serve Alameda County in some way, have ideally five years of experience in the Workforce Development field, represent the broad and expansive backgrounds found in the community they serve, view workforce development as a cross-sectional field and much more.

For more information about the position, click here.