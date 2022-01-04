Contra Costa County looking to fill HR analyst vacancy with more than $110k salary

(Jesco Denzel / Bundesregierung via Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Health Services Department is looking for analysts to fill a vacancy in its Human Resources department.

According to a county post, the Departmental Human Resources Analyst II - Leave Administration position comes with a salary between $84,950.76 and $113,842.08 annually. The deadline to apply for the position is Sunday, Jan. 9.

Contra Costa Health Services is the largest department in the county with more than 4,600 employees in a variety of fields including janitorial services, nurses, doctors, mental health specialists and lab technicians.

According to the post, potential employees would be asked to manage a dynamic caseload of between 700-1,100 employee leaves in conjunction with another leave administrator.

Potential applicants should have at least two years of full-time experience in any equivalent human resources position and possession of a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university or college. A major in human resources management, business administration, public administration, industrial/organizational psychology or a closely related field is ideal.

Additionally, if potential applicants have a number of human resource-specific certifications including an IPMA-HR CP certificate, a SHRM certificate or public sector experience with leave management, that is preferable.

The duties a potential employee will be asked to do include implementing and maintaining the Leave Management Program for a large department within the County; managing long term leaves, FMLA/CFRA, ADA, and Worker’s Compensation; facilitating interactive meetings; providing clear communication to employees about their eligibility for leaves; coaching supervisors on what they can and cannot say to employees about their leave of absence and assisting with HR Generalist duties as needed, including Employee and Labor Relations, Mentoring, and Training

For more information about the position, click here. To apply for the position, click here.