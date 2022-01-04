Home prices in Contra Costa County

(Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Whether you're looking, putting something on the market or just interested in real estate, it's helpful to know what's been selling in your area and, maybe more importantly, for how much.

Take a longer look at some of the most intriguing and telling sales from Contra Costa County over the past two months. Home sale trends often indicate certain dynamics in a neighborhood, more job potential or better schooling.

Walnut Creek, Antioch and Concord saw the most number of home sales, but considering how all three stretch across multiple zip codes, that is somewhat unsurprisingly.

The highest-priced home sold in Antioch in the past two months was a 3888 square foot, seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Turnbull Court which sold for just over $1 million in mid-December. By comparison, the lowest-priced home sold in Antioch in the past two months was an 862 square foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home on W 6th Street that sold for $150,000 in mid-December.

The highest-priced home sold in Concord in the past two months was a 3148 square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Glenwillow Lane that sold for $1.55 million in early December. By comparison, the lowest-priced home sold in Concord over the past two months was a 963 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Treat Boulevard that sold for $134,500 in early December.

The highest-priced home sold in Walnut Creek in the past two months was a 2341 square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Hermine Avenue that sold for just over $3 million in mid-December. By comparison, the lowest-priced home sold in Walnut Creek over the past two months was a 601 square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Tice Creek Drive that sold for $177,000 in mid-December.