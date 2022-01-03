CoCo County offering free medicine disposal

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The MED-Project, in conjunction with Contra Costa County health officials, is sponsoring medicine disposal/give back for all county residents.

Finding an appropriate and easy way to dispose of expired or unwanted medicines can be difficult. They are too sensitive to simply throw in the trash but few of us have enough time to take the steps needed to personally guarantee their safe disposal.

MED-Project, designed in a private-public partnership with leading pharmaceutical producers, is designed to help people with unneeded, unwanted or expired medicines a chance to easily dispose of them without worrying if they've made the community less safe.

Residents can mail the unwanted medicines or drop them off at a number of safe disposal locations listed here.

Patients are reminded to remove any potential personal information from the bottles before putting them in a package to ship out. Medicines in any of their original packaging will be accepted free of charge. There are some specific medications that will not be accepted including herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, cosmetics, other personal care items, medical devices, batteries, mercury-containing thermometers, illicit drugs or inhalers.

There are mail-back services for both inhalers and injectors but they are separate programs.

MED Project also sponsors several Take-Back Events for residents looking to drop off their unwanted medications in person. All in-person events will strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocol.

For a complete list of Take-Back Events, potential drop off locations and any additional information on the MED Project, click here.