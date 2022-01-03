Home prices in Alameda County

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Housing prices in the Bay Area are still higher than many other metropolitan areas across the county, but the recent dip in pricing has brought with it a new barrage of residential home sales in Alameda County specifically.

Take a longer look at some of the houses sold in the Bay Area recently, and their prices, to get a better sense of how much yours may go for when you put it on the market. Or, for prospective buyers, take a gander at what's available out there within your price range.

Of the dozens of houses that finalized sales in the past few days, Oakland saw the most sales across all zip codes with Berkeley and the island of Alameda coming in close behind.

The cheapest house that was sold was a 545 square feet one-bedroom, one-bathroom in the 94603 zip code in Oakland which sold for just over $365,000.

By comparison, the most expensive house sold in the closing days of the year was a 2480 square foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Berkeley's scenic Summit Road which sold for $3.3 million.

Despite some expert predictions, holiday real estate prices have remained incredibly high in the Bay Area despite dipping in other smaller markets.

According to the East Bay Times and Mercury News, the median Bay Area house price in November of 2021 was $1.15 million. This roughly 20% increase reflects a market that is not guided by traditional indicators, according to housing experts.

While other areas may experience a flux or even significant dip in prices due to employment issues or COVID-19 issues, the demand for Bay Area real estate is so high that environmental or health factors that would traditionally sink a housing market, push it further upward.