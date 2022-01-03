CNPS East Bay offering $1,000 grants

(Jeff Topping / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The California Native Plant Society is offering students at an accredited university or college $1,000 for research projects focusing on native plant species.

The money is part of the Myrtle Wolf Student Research Grant Program, which is designed to help fund scholastic research into native California flora species. The grant program is made possible by donations in the memory of longtime CNPS supporter, Myrtle Wolf.

The application deadline for this grant program is Friday, Jan. 14.

Grants of up to $1,000 are available for students at any accredited college or university, including a junior or community college, within Alameda or Contra Costa County. As noted, the grant is designed to study California native plants of various types including bryophytes, ferns and fern allies, conifers and flowering plants.

However, all aspects of plant science all eligible under the grant including horticulture, taxonomy, biochemical processes, diseases, and interactions with the environment.

The California Native Plant Society is a California-based environmental nonprofit that seeks to help spread knowledge and educate students and teachers about the abundance of Golden State plant species. The nonprofit is headquartered in Sacramento. For more information about CNPS chapters and the nonprofit in general, click here.

CNPS has both workshops designed to help adults with gardening and plant preservation as well as educational workshops designed for a younger generation of students. To learn more about the plethora of CNPS workshops, click here.

For application instructions, click here.

For a more general description of the grant program, click here.