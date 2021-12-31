San Francisco, CA

Safe, outdoor activities to ring in 2022

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX6Au_0da27m4F00
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Looking for something safe and fun to do to celebrate the new year? Want a break from this rain? Or just in need of some respite from your work schedule? Take some time to look over these safe, enjoyable outdoor activities throughout the Bay Area.

Friday, Dec. 31

Fresh Start 2022, The Midway, Doors at 5 p.m., 900 Marin St., San Francisco

The Midway will host the Fresh Start 2022 Festival over the NYE weekend. The three-day festival will feature more than 20 artists at the four indoor and outdoor stages with headlining performances from Duke Dumont and Gorgon City.

For more information and tickets, click here. Proof of vaccination is required for entry to this event.

NYE 2022 Fireworks Cruise, 10 p.m., 2 Broadway, Oakland

This open-air cruise has been rated among the most enjoyable in the Bay Area in recent years. Hosted by Bay Celebrations LLC, the all inclusive cruise will feature various genre live music acts as the ship moves from Jack London Square, under the Bay Bridge and all the way to San Francisco's iconic McCovey Cove.

For more information about the NYE 2022 Fireworks Cruise, click here. Proof of vaccination is required for entry into this event.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Hard French, High Noon, New Year's Day Party, El Rio, Noon to 6 p.m., 3158 Mission St., San Franciso

The Hard French crew and some of the Bay Area's most distinguished DJs will host an outdoor day party at the Mission District's historic El Rio bar.

New Year's Day Mission Peak Hike, Mission Peak Trailhead, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 680 Standford Ave, Fremont,

This 8.5 mile intermediate hike, hosted by Mrs. Thang, features stunning views of the Bay Area in the crisp winter air. The hiking group will make a stop for lunch but snacks are also recommended. Dress in layers, wear a mask and be sure to bring lots of water.

For more information about the Mission Peak New Year's Day Hike, click here.

