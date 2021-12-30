CoCo Workforce Development Board and CA

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Workforce Development Board will host a forum on labor law with the California Employer's Association in January.

The forum, which will be held on Jan. 13, will address widespread labor law issues wage theft, a new minimum wage and COVID-19 reporting requirements.

Additionally, the forum will discuss industry-specific laws, reflect on how COVID-19 regulations have changed labor laws across the country and look into the future with a review of current case law.

For more information on the Contra Costa County Workforce Development Board, click here.

To register for the private webinar, click here.