East Bay health officials require mask in all indoor settings

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(BERKELEY, Calif.) East Bay health officials in Berkeley and Alameda County are once again requiring masks in all indoor situations.

The rule, which takes effect Thursday, Dec. 30, will not impact schools or youth settings but will change the rules at gyms, offices and houses of worship.

“The Omicron variant requires us to use all the tools at hand to reduce the chance of transmission,” said Dr. Lisa B. Hernandez, the city of Berkeley Health Officer.

