CoCo hiring Building Inspectors with more than $80k salary

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Department of Conservation and Development is looking to hire full-time permanent building inspectors with the potential to make up to $82,359.72 annually.

The permanent, full-time position would be within the Local 856, General Services and Maintenance, unit.

Potential applicants must have a valid driver's license within the state of California and at least a high school diploma or similar G.E.D certification. Additionally, any potential applicants should have either three years of full-time experience as a journeyman carpenter, electrician, plumber, HVAC/mechanical worker, licensed contractor, or performing duties equivalent to a Building Plan Checker II in Contra Costa County or one year of full-time experience as a building inspector.

Potential applicants will also need to obtain a certification from a state, national or international association in residential building inspection, code enforcement or a related field.

