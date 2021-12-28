Google Street View $13 million privacy settlement upheld

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) Google can now pay $13 million to settle an invasion of privacy lawsuit stemming from its "Street View" program, according to a federal appeals court ruling Monday.

The "Street View" program, which began in 2007 as a way to transmit panoramic pictures to subscribers, was collecting copious amounts of private data including passwords and emails, from homes around the world, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Vehicles were equipped with the Street View program and then drove streets gathering photos and more sensitive information. The vehicles utilized Wi-Fi to gather location information for users and in the process collected highly personal data like usernames, passwords and additional documents.

Google says it stopped the program in 2010. The technology giant paid $7 million in 2013 to settle a similarly focused lawsuit in 38 states, including California.

Monday's ruling, however, stemmed from a different lawsuit on behalf of 60 million people across the world whose privacy was invaded on behalf of the Street View program.

Google first agreed to the $13 million settlement for privacy violations stemming from its Street View program in 2019. The Street View suit was initially filed in 2010.

This is not the first time the Mountain View-based company has been in legal trouble for potential or actualized privacy violations. A $5 billion class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in San Jose in the summer of 2020 accuses Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, of tracking users' internet history through browsers set in "private mode."

The settlement is unfortunately a pyrrhic victory for the 60 million users whose personal data was unlawfully collected. While the $13 million total is in proportion to the company's overall revenue, the lump sum will not even be distributed to the users at all. As is common in such class action lawsuits, the total settlement is distributed to nonprofit organizations that ostensibly stand for the same cause, in this case, privacy rights.

The $13 million will be divided between nine organizations that support privacy rights; Electronic Privacy Information Center, the World Privacy Forum and the American Civil Liberties Union chief among them. The presiding attorneys also receive 25% of the total.

Courts approve payments to nonprofits with similarly identified causes because the dispersion of money to that many people is deemed unfeasible.

While all three judges in the appeal panel approved the settlement as legal, Judge Bridget Bade authored a dissenting opinion regarding the procedure of payment in such class action lawsuits.

"I further question whether cy pres awards are inherently unfair when the class receives no meaningful relief in exchange for their claims and whether such awards can be justified given the serious ethical, procedural, and constitutional problems that others have identified. Therefore, I respectfully submit that it is time we reconsider the practice of cy pres awards."

The 3-0 ruling upheld the settlement and the process of cy pres awards, despite Judge Bade's hesitation.

A lawyer representing the plaintiffs, Daniel Small, told the Chronicle he is happy the court continued the tradition of cy pres awards. "We are grateful that the court once again upheld a proper role for cy pres settlements."