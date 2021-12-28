CoCo Workforce Development Board offers up to $10k for micro businesses hurt by COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAs2I_0dXZARov00
(Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County is offering up to $10,000 grants to micro-business impacted by the COVID-19 health orders.

According to the grant application form, micro-businesses throughout the county are eligible for the grants, except those in Walnut Creek, Concord, Pittsburg and Antioch.

Micro-businesses are defined as a for-profit entity with a maximum of five employees including the owner, less than $250,000 in annual business revenue, registered and operating within the county limits but not in the four exception cities noted above.

If the business owner lives outside the county, the business must be a brick and mortar location within the eligible cities. Additionally, the potential grant applicant must have a business license or permit, have a DUNS number or be able to obtain one before grant receipt, have a household income that is low or moderate, be directly impacted by COVID-19 and be able to show business financials from 2020.

Micro-businesses will be ineligible if they're one of the following: adult entertainment, liquor, cannabis or franchise.

Additionally, gig-workers and any businesses that received over $25,000 in PPP of EIDL loans or grants.

For a complete list of the appropriate use of funds, click here.

