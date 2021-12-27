ALCO Arts Commission offers up to $2,500 grants for local artists

(Matt Writtle / Selfridges via Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Arts Commission announced the ARTSFUND Grant Program for 2022.

ARTSFUND Grants help support a myriad of local artists from musicians to visual artists and everything in between. The final deadline to submit an application is Feb. 8. The grant program supports any type of art such as poetry, literature, media and other possible grants.

The standard grant is between $1,000 and $2,500.

The Alameda County Arts Commission is a civic organization established in 1965. It is designed to act in an advisory capacity to the county's board of supervisors regarding issues of art and culture in the county.

The commission is composed of 15 residents, three from each of the county's five districts, appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Additionally, seven ex-county officials representing three major county departments and four cultural and educational institutions make up the commission.

For more information about the grants, the ARTSFUND Program and the Alameda County Arts Commission, click here.