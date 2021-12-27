Death, marriage and birth certificate fees to increase in CoCo

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) On Jan. 1 county imposed fees for birth, death and marriage certificates will increase between three to four dollars depending on the certificate.

Birth certificate fees, which are currently $32 will increase to $36 at the start of the new year.

Death certificate fees, which are currently $25, will increase to $28.

Marriage certificates, which were the cheapest at $19, will still be the cheapest certificate fee after it's increased at the start of the new year to $21.

