Death, marriage and birth certificate fees to increase in CoCo

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) On Jan. 1 county imposed fees for birth, death and marriage certificates will increase between three to four dollars depending on the certificate.
Birth certificate fees, which are currently $32 will increase to $36 at the start of the new year.
Death certificate fees, which are currently $25, will increase to $28.
Marriage certificates, which were the cheapest at $19, will still be the cheapest certificate fee after it's increased at the start of the new year to $21.
