Alameda County home sales for Dec. 26

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Several homeowners finalized sales last week in Alameda County, with a few houses going for significantly over the asking price throughout the county.

In total, more than 180 home sales were finalized throughout the county at the end of last week. Oakland proper saw the most with roughly 65 home sales within the past month.

The tracker listed above notes that many of these sales were initialized in November and the list is merely an update to an existing list. All the homes noted here have been sold in the past month.

With this kind of active residential market, there will always be a broad swathe of differences between homes sold in location, layout and of course price.

Castro Valley was the only city in the county with just one residential transaction. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, nearly 2500 square foot home at 35655 Palomares Road sold for $1.75 million in the end of November.

One of the cheapest homes sold in the past month was a two-bedroom two-bathroom, just over 1200 square foot home on Dover Lane for roughly $450,000. The sale was finalized on Nov. 23.

Comparatively, one of the most expensive homes sold over the past month was a more than 3,000 square foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house on Roadrunner Drive in Fremont for $3.178 million.