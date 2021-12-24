CoCo Office of Education is hiring

(Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Office of Education is looking for viable candidates to fill several different positions.

The county is looking to fill vacancies at several different positions including bus driver, administrative assistant, color guard technician and much more.

All compensation, benefits and additional info can be found here. While most of the positions are hourly, a select few are salary including a school nurse position, an administrative assistant position and a speech and language pathologist.

In total, the county is looking to fill 27 vacant positions. As noted on the website, most of the positions will remain open until they are completely filled.

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.