Home foreclosures in Contra Costa County

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) There are currently 748 homes on the foreclosure market in Contra Costa County.

These homes are listed here for roughly 75 percent off the asking price.

These homes will be on the mass market in 10 to 180 days so active investors should move quickly to secure the house of their choosing,

The website linked above allows users to sort by any relevant criteria from auction date to bedroom number and everything in between.

The largest portion of foreclosure homes available are in the Richmond area, the Concord/Clayton area and the Antioch area.

For more information about foreclosure sales in California, click here.